its celebration time in Kapoor Khandaan as Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor turns 41 today. Wife Alia Bhatt used her Instagram account to express her love for her "best friend" on the occasion. Sharing some heartfelt photos, Alia made her husband the loveliest request while also revealing that he has a hidden Instagram account! Ranbir does not use social media.

Ranbir Kapoor doesn't have a public profile on social media, but he keeps up with things through a covert Instagram account. He recently disclosed that he doesn't have any followers or posts on his anonymous account on the photo-sharing website. Despite the fact that Ranbir said he might make his account public, he said that he is now "doing decently without social media".

Sharing to Instagram, Alia wrote, "my love.. my best friend.. my happiest place..as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me .. 😬😬 all I’d like to say is..happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical ♾️✨♥️".

Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir's mother, had previously used her Instagram account to wish her cherished son.