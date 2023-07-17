Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar's next film, will star both Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Ranveer and Alia have been promoting RARKPK around the nation ever since the movie's trailer was unveiled by its producers.

They were recently seen in Mumbai promoting their just released single, "What Jhumka?" During the occasion, Alia Bhatt slapped Ranveer Singh, and the reason for it was very startling.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were happy as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was being promoted. Let us tell you that Alia looked stunning in a pink saree, while Ranveer looked handsome in a black denim jacket, t-shirt, and trousers.

Ranveer began to tease Alia during the occasion as he attempted to replicate her character Gangubai Kathiawadi's stance on stage.

As soon as Alia Bhatt noticed Ranveer Singh copying her, she couldn't stop giggling. In order to halt it, she smacked the Gully Boy actor. Her response was quite endearing, demonstrating the lovely friendship they had both off-screen.