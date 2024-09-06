As excitement around Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Jigra continues to grow, the actress has revealed two new posters from the movie. Bhatt also confirmed that the film’s teaser will drop on September 8, a date that holds special significance for the actress, as she considers eight her lucky number.

In the newly released posters, Bhatt is seen looking fierce, her intense gaze suggesting a powerful and protective role. Along with the posters, she shared a caption that read, “’Dum hai…Satya mein dum hai!’ #JIGRA TEASER TRAILER OUT ON 8TH SEPTEMBER ✌🏼✌🏼✌🏼✌🏼.”

The film, directed by Vasan Bala, tells a story of bravery, determination, and passion. Last year, Bhatt spoke about Jigra, calling it a "beautiful story of courage, passion, and determination." She added, “I hope to consistently support compelling narratives that are authentic, and enduringly timeless, and work with brilliant creative minds to bring them alive."

In addition to acting, Bhatt is also producing the film under her production banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions. She previously shared her thoughts on her dual role as both lead actor and producer, stating, “I turned producer with Eternal Sunshine to tell some of these stories, ones that evoke emotions and leave an impact. Our first production, Darlings, got so much love that it was exciting and overwhelming at the same time.”

To prepare for her role, Bhatt reportedly underwent extensive basketball training, as several scenes in Jigra require her to play the sport. A coach was assigned to her on set to help her learn dribbling, passing, and even dunking.

Jigra will also feature Vedang Raina, known for his role in The Archies, who is set to play Bhatt’s brother in the film.