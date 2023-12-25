Alia Bhatt spends a romantic Christmas with family and shared a bunch of photos on Instagram. At Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's house on Sunday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were decked out for the Christmas meal. After supper, they were seen leaving the Bhatt home. Alia made a lovely departure while sporting a cute Santa hairband and looking pretty in a yellow dress with fringe.

Taking to Instagram Alia Bhatt wrote, "grateful for this bunch.. grateful for so so much..merry merry christmas & happy happy always 🎄♥️".

On Instagram, a paparazzo posted a video from Sunday night. It depicts Alia, dressed in a yellow outfit, leaving her parents' house to enter the vehicle. Shaheen Bhatt, her sister, is spotted with her. She's wearing a black maxi dress. Ranbir Kapoor may be seen wearing a sleeveless jacket with beige trousers and a white T-shirt. Also seen is Ayan Mukerji, who helmed Brahmastra with Ranbir and Alia.