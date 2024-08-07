Actor Alia Bhatt is set to resume filming for the second schedule of her upcoming spy thriller 'Alpha' in Kashmir in September 2024. The highly anticipated film's shooting began in the first week of July at YRF studio in Mumbai.

IndiaToday.in has exclusively learned that the second schedule will take place in the picturesque locales of Kashmir this September. A source close to the project informed, "After wrapping up the Mumbai schedule, the team will be heading to Kashmir for the next schedule. The Kashmir schedule is a short one, which will begin by the end of August and wrap up by the first week of September."

Directed by filmmaker Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' promises to be an edge-of-seat drama, revolving around a gripping narrative centered on espionage and international intrigue. To prepare for her role, Alia has undergone rigorous training in high-intensity action sequences and stunts.

In 'Alpha,' Alia Bhatt will be seen in the role of a super-agent, with Sharvari Wagh also sharing the lead role. Earlier, Sharvari shared an Instagram post with Shiv announcing the start of filming for the movie.

With such a stellar lineup, expectations are high for 'Alpha' to continue the legacy of success within the YRF Spy Universe.