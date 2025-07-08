Alice in Borderland season 3 gets date, teaser, and deadly comeback

Netflix just dropped the release date and teaser for Alice in Borderland Season 3, and it looks like the game is far from over. The hit Japanese thriller returns on September 25, taking fans back to the eerie, high-stakes world between life and death.

After Season 2 topped Netflix’s Global Top 10 for non-English TV, the new season dives even deeper into Haro Aso’s manga universe. Director Shinsuke Sato is back in charge, with Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya reprising their roles as Arisu and Usagi—the couple who outwitted the deadly games last season.

But peace doesn’t last long. Now married and living a seemingly quiet life, Arisu and Usagi are haunted by strange visions of the Borderland. Things spiral when Usagi vanishes, led by a mysterious man named Ryuji (played by Kento Kaku) who studies the afterlife. Arisu is pulled back into the chaos after a visit from Banda—yes, he’s still around and very much part of the Borderland.

Season 3 brings back familiar faces like Hayato Isomura, Ayaka Miyoshi, and Katsuya Maiguma, and introduces a batch of new players, including Koji Ohkura, Risa Sudou, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, Tina Tamashiro, Kotaro Daigo, Hyunri, Sakura Kiryu, and Yugo Mikawa, among others.

The show is developed and produced by Robot, with support from The Seven. The creative lineup features screenwriters Yasuko Kuramitsu and Shinsuke Sato, music by Yutaka Yamada, cinematography by Taro Kawazu, and production design by Iwao Saito and Shin Nakayama. Action scenes are directed by Yuji Shimomura, with Atsushi Doi heading up the VFX.

Mark your calendars—Alice in Borderland Season 3 lands September 25. Time to gear up.