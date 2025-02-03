Alicia Keys added another prestigious honour to her name at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, receiving the Dr Dre Global Impact Award for her game-changing contributions to music and beyond. The award, presented on February 2 (early Monday morning in India), recognised her influence not just in the industry but also in philanthropy and global advocacy.

Music icon Queen Latifah introduced Keys with a heartfelt tribute, calling her a "visionary and trailblazer." A moving video showcased Keys' career milestones and her work raising millions for children's charities. "The Recording Academy is proud to honour a global inspiration," Latifah said.

Making the moment even more special, Keys took the stage with her 10-year-old son, Genesis. In a speech that struck a chord with the audience, she celebrated women and the magic they bring to every space. "This is for all the ladies that know the magic that they bring to the room," she declared.

She also made a strong statement on diversity, equity, and inclusion, seemingly addressing recent political debates. "This is not the time to shut down a diversity of voices," Keys said. "DEI is not a threat, it's a gift. The more voices, the more powerful the sound." She closed her speech with a rousing message: "This room is unstoppable, powerful—it's uniqueness at its finest."

The Dr Dre Global Impact Award, launched in 2023, honours artists whose influence extends far beyond music, recognising their broader cultural and social contributions.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the Grammys 2025 streamed live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with the premiere ceremony available earlier on YouTube via the Recording Academy’s channel.