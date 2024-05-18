Taapsee Pannu's clandestine wedding to former badminton player Mathias Boe in Udaipur has captivated social media with the release of a video showcasing their enchanting Danish wedding decorations. The video, posted by their wedding planner, The Wedding Wale, begins by highlighting the exquisite decor adorned with white flowers, creating a picturesque setting reminiscent of a dream.

The garden, enveloped in floral arrangements, features elegant chandeliers and flawless seating arrangements, reflecting the couple's choice of an English-style wedding. The decor's attention to detail has garnered widespread admiration online.

The wedding took place on March 22 in Udaipur, following a series of intimate pre-wedding ceremonies. Last month, videos from Taapsee's sangeet ceremony surfaced, showing the couple's lively performances. Taapsee and Mathias danced to Bruno Mars' 'Just the Way You Are', and Taapsee also grooved to 'Le Gayi' from 'Dil To Pagal Hai' with her sister, Shagun Pannu. For the sangeet, Taapsee donned a pink pantsuit while Mathias matched her attire with a complementary suit.

Despite opting not to share official wedding visuals, Taapsee and Mathias' wedding has remained a topic of interest, with each new glimpse adding to the couple's enchanting celebration narrative.