‘All of Us Are Dead’ season 2 starts filming with new cast, deadlier outbreak

Production is officially underway for season 2 of All of Us Are Dead, Netflix’s high-stakes Korean zombie thriller that took the world by storm in 2022.

The series, based on Joo Dong-geun’s web comic, racked up over 560 million viewing hours in its first month, making it one of the most-watched non-English titles on the platform. It also landed in the Top 10 across more than 90 countries.

This time around, the story picks up with Nam On-jo, played by Park Ji-hu, now a university student in Seoul. She’s trying to move on from the traumatic events of high school—but a new wave of infection throws her back into survival mode.

Season 2 brings in a batch of new characters: Lee Min-jae, Kim Si-eun, and Yoon Ga-i play a trio of seasoned college seniors with survival down to a science. Roh Jae-won joins as Han Du-seok, a National Intelligence Service team leader whose presence signals deeper government involvement and rising stakes.

Fans can also expect to catch up with survivors from the original Hyosan outbreak, including Cheong-san (Yoon Chan-young), Nam-ra (Cho Yi-hyun), and Su-hyeok (Lomon), as they navigate a world still haunted by the virus—and now facing its deadly return.

Returning directors Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su are back behind the camera, with Chun Sung-il once again writing the script.