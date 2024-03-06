Telugu film industry's beloved couple, Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy, are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary today, on March 6. Arjun marked the occasion with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

The couple, who first met at a mutual friend's wedding, have been together since March 6, 2011. Arjun, known for his role in 'Pushpa', shared a picture with his wife on their anniversary, expressing his love and gratitude.

In other news, Arjun recently represented Indian cinema at the Berlin Film Festival, discussing the global reach of Indian films. He hinted at a franchise for 'Pushpa'.

His film, 'Pushpa: The Rise', was screened at the festival. Directed by Sukumar, the sequel 'Pushpa: The Rule' is set to release on August 15, 2024, featuring Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.

Following 'Pushpa 2', Arjun has an exciting roster of films lined up.