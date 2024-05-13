Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rule' is the talk of the town. Recently, his ardent fan recreated the famous 'shoe drop' step on his graduation day. A video of him dancing to the 'Pushpa' song on stage is now being widely circulated on social media. The promotions for 'Pushpa 2' commenced with the release of the film's first single, 'Pushpa Pushpa'. The song caught everyone's attention for Arjun's stylish and quirky dance routine.

The 'Pushpa' fever has caught on, and a prime example is when a young lad performed the hook step as he got on to the stage before collecting his certificate on his graduation day. Soon after he danced on stage, we could hear his friends screaming from the seats.

The first single 'Pushpa Pushpa', composed by Devi Sri Prasad, received mixed response. However, it was Allu Arjun's stylish dance that made this song a grand hit. He performed three hook steps, namely, shoe drop, phone and chai steps.

Written and directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa: The Rule' is an action drama featuring Allu Arjun in the titular role. The film also features Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, with Dhananjay, Rao Ramesh and Anasuya Bharadwaj in supporting roles.

'Pushpa: The Rule' will release in theatres on August 15, 2024. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek.