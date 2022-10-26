The changing era of Assamese Cinema lies in the lands of Assam where excellent people have made their mark in the fields of literature and culture. Notable filmmakers have created masterpieces that have received national and international recognition.

Bandhu, an Assamese film surrounded by the sheer emotion of 'friendship' are coming to the theatres soon with its brilliant screenplay dialogues.

Acclaimed Assamese actor Nayan Nilim is all set to gift moviegoers of Assam, a package of entertainment clubbed with an emotional knot on November 4.

Popular Assam actor Nayan Nilim has traversed districts, visiting schools and colleges, in different parts of Assam with his colleagues associated with this film and urged everyone to watch the film and shared his experience with IndiaTodayNE.

Why should people watch Bandhu?

Bandhu is an emotion. We all go through the life cycle of childhood to adulthood. After family, we all have friends from high school, college, and university who we cherish. It's an emotion, not a term. Everyone can relish their good old days by watching this movie.

4th November will be an auspicious day for friends as your film will hit the big screen. So how’s the preparation going?

A film is like a baby. It requires time to allow that baby to grow in a healthy and happy manner. There is a lot of labour and suffering between the announcement of the film and its release. It's like a test, where we have to wait for the results.

Is this film based on true events?

This film is based on college life and is strictly restricted to that setting. We wanted to illustrate the true essence of friendship. Everyone can connect to the film because we have all been through similar experiences.

You shared the screen with Vivek Bora and Bonny Deori, how are they as costars?

These are young, talented, and hardworking men. It is a novel notion for the people of Assam because this type of film has never been produced in the state. It was an attempt to amuse the audience. When we decide to tell the story we just want the next generation to be a part of it. As you can see, everyone from the cast to the music directors is fresh to the field. The casting was based on the many auditions we had. Vivek is well-liked by women and has been in several music videos. Bonny Deori is also a talented performer, as seen by his recent box-office success.

The film’s title was first announced on August 7, 2019. How do you feel about your film releasing after a two-year hiatus?

We were unable to release the film because of the imposed lockdown. People were not looking for entertainment at the time; they just wanted to survive. Essentially, we require work rather than entertainment. We want entertainment when our fundamental requirements have been met. However, now is the ideal moment to release the film because the situation has improved. Many Assamese films were put on hold, and they were gradually released. If Bandhu had been released then, I could have launched my new film before the end of this year.

You also lent your vocals for the title song of this movie. How was the experience?

Music is not my profession, but it was experimental work that people liked. Actually, I wasn't planning to perform the title song because Zubeen da had already done so. However, everyone decided that the song's voice should not come from a mature person; instead, they want someone young to sing the song like a teenager who can relate to it. So I attempted and practiced for two and a half days before performing the song.

Are VCD days better? Do you see any kind of comparison in recent days?

I don't see any comparisons. Those were the days of VCDs, and there were no films. Since 1935, the Assamese film industry has been on a rollercoaster ride. Following the golden era of the 90s, cinema halls were shut down and people stopped creating films. After Jaanmoni, Junbai was launched, VCDs became available, and people felt much more connected. However, a film is a film, and there is no comparison.

Do you always want to be in the Movie business or you have been influenced by someone?

All we want is that the Assamese film industry should reach each and every corner of the World. We want to expand this business and it is a dream for me to make the Assamese film industry India's biggest film industry. The making of Assamese movies is critical and people visiting cinema halls to watch Assamese films will be a great achievement. And creating that environment is our duty so people can't ignore our movies judging by their cover.

Some Assamese movies have received International recognition. What's your take on this?

Business should be the main motto in the movie business. Assamese movies nominated for movies is a very good thing. But to make the Industry grow, business is much more important than the awards. When the business grow, then we can generate employment.

We have seen some Bollywood flavors in your movie. Like you have created some scenes from Shahenshah.

Shahanshah was a big hit and creating scenes from Bollywood movies was a trick to attract the audience. The popular dialogues we used in the movie to create the vibe and that's it.

Do you still relish those old days when you played the role of 'Demful' and won many hearts?

At that time I didn't even know how to act. That 'Demful' character was created by Manas Robin and beautifully presented by Rajesh Bhuyan. All I did was listen to my directors and did whatever they wanted me to do. And I'm still learning the method of acting.

A photo of you with Randeep Hoodah went viral a few years back. Were you planning to foray into Bollywood for a very long time?

Randeep Hooda came here and we had a little talk about working together. But it never went to the paperwork. It just got stopped in the initial stage itself. There were a lot of meetings with people but the paperwork never happened with some people.

You have been very secretive to share your personal life. Don't you think doing interviews can give you much more exposure?

I want a peaceful life. Showing people about my personal life is kind of not my thing. All I want to promote is my work, not my lifestyle. I do interviews if a work of mine is coming up but random interviews are not my thing.

'Bandhu,' starring Nayan Neelim, has been making headlines since it was revealed and the movie will be released on the 4th of November.