Amaal Mallik joins Bigg Boss 19, mistaken for Armaan and Ranveer Singh

Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik surprised audiences as he entered Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 19, marking his first stint in the television space. The celebrated musician, known for hits like Sooraj Dooba Hain and Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, said he hopes the show will help him find an identity beyond his compositions.

Ahead of the premiere, Amaal revealed in a media statement that while he has been working in the industry for nearly a decade, people still fail to recognise him by face. “I want my face to get attached to my music. People should know this is not Armaan Malik. Sometimes they mistake me for Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, or even Ranveer Singh. I want to end this confusion,” he said.

The 32-year-old added that he chose to join the show to seek visibility and personal clarity. He shared that despite losing projects due to his straightforward nature, he has never let rejection affect him deeply. “Whenever I have been asked to leave a film, or even when producers throw me out, I happily take a holiday. I don’t take it to my heart,” Amaal said.

During his conversation with Salman Khan on stage, Amaal also addressed his social media post about cutting ties with his family, admitting that fame might have influenced his state of mind. He said he hopes his Bigg Boss 19 journey will help him heal, sort out personal issues, and achieve better mental well-being.

Alongside Amaal Mallik, this season of Bigg Boss features contestants including Gaurav Khanna, Baseer Ali, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farrhana Bhatt, Zeeshan Quadri, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, and Mridul Tiwari.