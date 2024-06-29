As part of the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Mukesh and Nita Ambani are set to organise a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar. This charitable event kicks off a series of festivities leading up to one of India's most anticipated weddings of the year.

The mass wedding underscores the Ambani family's commitment to philanthropy, even as they prepare for their own grand celebration. Following this benevolent gesture, the focus will shift to the main wedding events scheduled for July 12-14, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

Preparations are in full swing for the union of Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. The wedding invitation, which recently went viral, offers a glimpse into the meticulously planned celebrations that will adhere to traditional Hindu Vedic customs.

Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, recently visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to seek blessings and offer the first wedding invitation to Lord Shiva, setting a spiritual tone for the upcoming nuptials.

The main ceremonies will commence on July 12 with the Shubh Vivah, or wedding function, followed by Shubh Aashirwad on July 13. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for July 14. Guests have been encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire for the main events and 'Indian chic' for the reception.

This wedding follows the extravagant pre-wedding festivities held earlier this year in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list including global business leaders, heads of state, and celebrities from Hollywood and Bollywood. The event featured performances by pop sensation Rihanna, illusionist David Blaine, and Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, among others.