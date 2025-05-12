Amber Heard just made this Mother’s Day unforgettable by introducing her brand-new twins to the world.

On Sunday, the Hollywood actor surprised fans with a heartwarming Instagram post featuring a sweet snap of two tiny baby feet. In the caption, she revealed the exciting news: she’s now mom to a daughter named Agnes and a son named Ocean.

“This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years,” she wrote. “Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang.”

Amber, who became a mom in 2021 to daughter Oonagh via surrogacy, opened up about her journey, reflecting on the joy and challenges of motherhood. “I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!!” she added, calling the experience “the most humbling” of her life.

She also shared that becoming a parent on her own terms — and after fertility challenges — was a decision made “responsibly and thoughtfully,” and one she’s immensely grateful for.

To top it off, Amber sent love to fellow moms everywhere: “To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you.”

Amber’s first child, Oonagh, was announced to the public two months after her birth in 2021. At the time, Amber shared that she chose to become a mother solo and hoped for a future where “you don’t need a ring to have a crib.”

As for her relationship status? Amber is keeping that part of her life private for now. Her last known relationship was with filmmaker Bianci Butti, and prior to that, she was married to actor Johnny Depp.