Kim Kardashian, the well-known reality television star, is about to join the realm of fiction with the highly anticipated American Horror Story Season 12.

According to reports, the American socialite is collaborating with famed Hollywood star Emma Roberts, who is returning to AHS after a hiatus, to play a pivotal part in the season. However, The Kardashian star's participation in the star cast is not warmly received by the show's fans, who believe she is miscast.

As you may know, the makers of American Horror Story Season 12 have been chastised by fans for casting Kim Kardashian in one of the crucial parts, claiming that the reality TV star is incapable of acting. Kim's co-star Zachary Quinto, on the other hand, has a completely different perspective. The actor, who just announced to People that he will be appearing in a major cameo role in AHS, talked up about working with The Kardashians star in the series.

"I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story and I got to meet her. She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don’t think she needs my advice," said the actor when he was asked if he gave Kim Kardashian any advice while working with her. "She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness. I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she’s gonna do a wonderful job," said the Star Trek actor, who is visibly impressed with the reality TV star's acting skills.

The upcoming 12th season of American Horror Story has been titled, Delicate. The season is reportedly based on Danielle Valentine's yet-to-be-released thriller novel, which has been titled Delicate Condition. "It is a gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens. The men in her life, however, refuse to believe a word she says," reads the official synopsis of the novel, published on Amazon.