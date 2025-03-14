Douglas Kiker, the former "American Idol" contestant who gained national attention for his heartfelt audition, has died at the age of 32. His sisters, Angela Evans and Donna Kiker Carrillos-Ramirez, confirmed his passing on social media Wednesday evening. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Kiker, a garbage collector from Alabama, rose to fame in 2020 during Season 18 of the singing competition. His audition, featuring a performance of Rascal Flatts' "Bless the Broken Road," left judge Katy Perry in tears and impressed Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, the latter of whom accompanied him on piano. He quickly became known as "The Singing Garbage Man," a moniker that resonated with fans and contestants alike.

Despite being eliminated early in the competition, Kiker made a lasting impression. He returned for the show's virtual finale amid the COVID-19 pandemic, solidifying his status as a fan favourite.

Evans shared an emotional tribute to her brother on Facebook, saying, "He was sooo loved and will be missed by so many! You’re singing with the angels now, Bubba. Please pray for our family as we go through this very difficult time." Carrillos-Ramirez also expressed her grief, recalling Kiker’s infectious smile and ability to make people laugh.