In a recent Instagram Live, Cardi B declared her single status, therefore confirming her split from rapper Offset. The Up singer said in her most recent Instagram Live on Monday that she's not sure whether her followers have been figuring out that she's single already from her past live sessions, but she also doesn't know how to "tell the world" that she is.

In her latest Instagram Live, Cardi B said, "I don't know if y'all have been getting clues from me from my live, I mean... or from my Instagram Stories, where I put certain music. When it comes to events and stuff, I don't think its true, I don't care to find out because I have been single for a minute now. But I have been afraid to like... not afraid but I just don't know how to tell the world. I feel like today has been like a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you but I didn't know how to tell you so I changed my mind. But this has been for a minute now and I just feel like this is a sign. So, I wanna start 2024 afresh... open. I am curious for a new life, for a new beginning. Yeah, I am excited".

Cardi B and Offset were married in 2017 and have a 5-year-old daughter named Kulture and a 2-year-old boy named Wave. It was reported a few days ago that Offset and Cardi B had both unfollowed one another on Instagram. The singer also shared some cryptic messages via her Instagram Story, which read: “You know when you just out grow [sic] relationships,” she wrote on one story, which was followed by, “I’m tired of protecting peoples [sic] feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST”.

Cardi recently stunned fans by walking the runway at Balenciaga's fall 2024 show in Los Angeles, wearing a blue fur coat. “Yesterday was a dream! I had too much fun storming your runway!” she wrote on Instagram. Offset was noticeably absent at the show.