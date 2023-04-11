American rapper Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus known professionally as Cardi B took to social media to discuss child predators after viewing a viral video of the Dalai Lama.

"This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money ,power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them", Cardi B wrote in a Twitter post on April 10.

This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money ,power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t… — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 10, 2023

The “Money” rapper agreed with the fan, replying, “Yeup….no sleep overs nothing!!!”

Others, however, questioned the Grammy winner's perspective on the case, citing her confessed history of drugging and robbing men during her dancing career. She clapped back at the haters while mentioning her own experience dealing with abuse, saying, “I put the tweet up, and now people wanna come at me like, ‘Oh bitch, you’re the wrong messenger, didn’t you rob and drug men?’ And it’s like listen, listen: y’all not gonna keep doing this. Because when it comes to weird ass predators, and rapists, and pedophiles and shit, I’m really—I don’t play that shit. I really don’t fucking play that shit.”

Cardi urged parents on how to safeguard their children. “Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them”, she further wrote.

"Wow all this support I’m getting at the same time is beautiful. It was deep in my heart to talk about this cause me & my friend was talkin last night & then the dalai lama thing happen this morning …Thank you everyone..I just have to realize the people attacking me are just projecting", Cardi B also wrote while citing her relief as fans supported her words.