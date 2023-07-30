A new video of the rapper Cardi B hitting a concertgoer with her microphone has gone viral. Another conversation over the emerging practice of fans throwing things at their favourite performers while they perform on stage has been triggered by this viral video. Here is all you need to know about it.

Watch the video here:

Cardi B throws her microphone at a dan who throws their drink at her



Straight gangsta pic.twitter.com/H0oFWXdphv — Redneck Azn (@LMFireSystems1) July 30, 2023

One thing is obvious! If fans act inappropriately, Cardi B shouldn't just stand by and grin. She thinks revenge is a good thing. And during her most recent show, that is what took place.

Cardi B was performing briefly at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas over the weekend when this event occurred. A concertgoer tossed his drink at Cardi B in the middle of a WAP rapper's performance, angering her. The rapper tossed her microphone at the unaware concertgoer without any hesitation. This event didn't stop her from finishing her act.

As soon as word of this tragedy spread online, fans rallied to the cause of their favourite performer. One user wrote, “She did what needed to be done! People need to stop throwing stuff at performers!” Another USER TWEETED, “This trend of attending female artists’ sets just to attack them is disgusting and I hope everyone participating gets that energy BACK”.

Later Cardi B herself posted the video of her reaction to the concert-goer splashing drink on her. She wrote, “Water and gas included… literally.” This is not the first time that Cardi B has used her microphone to give a cutting response to the rude fans. During Wireless Festival in 2022, Cardi B reportedly hit a fan with a microphone multiple times.

It has happened before that a fan has thrown something on their favourite performer while they were on stage. Ava Max was hurt on stage at the Los Angeles event last month when a male fan unexpectedly struck her in the face. After the event, the Kings and Queens singer maintained her composure, but she vented her wrath on Twitter. Prior to that, Bebe Rexha was purposefully struck by a fan's phone while performing in NYC.