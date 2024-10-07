City of Guwahati recently witnessed a spectacular tribute to the legendary Dhiru Bhuyan, with three captivating performances of the play "Ami Asu" at Udara, Jorpukhuri, from October 4 to 6.

This poignant theatrical tribute marked the 25th death anniversary of the revered Assamese cinema, theatre, and broadcasting icon.

Penned by Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury and directed by SattyakeeD'com Bhuyan, "Ami Asu" received critical acclaim for its nuanced portrayal of ageing challenges, including loss of memory, isolation, and familial control. The cast, led by Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury, Dr Santwana Bardoloi, debutante Shivangi Chakravorty and Arkupal Ra Acharya delivered powerful performances that resonated deeply with the audience.

The event also featured a special screening of Dhiru Bhuyan's President's Award-winning film, "Pratham Ragini," followed by an intimate gathering of family, friends, and cast members sharing memories of the late actor and filmmaker.

"Dhiru Bhuyan's legacy continues to inspire artists and creators in Assam and beyond. His life was marked by a rare combination of passion and humility, sophistication and kindness" said Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury, writer, scientist, educator of repute.

"Ami Asu" is a testament to the power of theatre to evoke emotions and spark meaningful conversations." - Sattyakee Bhuyan, Director and son of Late Dhiru Bhuyan said.

The tribute event was hosted by Nayan Prasad and began with the unveiling of a portrait of Dhiru Bhuyan by his wife Reeta Bhuyan and the portrait was created by Dr Sanjeev Handique. A short film by Tridib Goswami encapsulated his illustrious career, and heartfelt reflections were shared by singer Malabika Bora, lead actress Purabi Sharma, and Bhuyan's close friend Pradip Acharya.

This fitting commemoration of Dhiru Bhuyan's enduring legacy was supported by Udara, Eden Nursery, and NeoVen Corp.