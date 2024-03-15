Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, where he reportedly underwent angioplasty as per a report

The iconic actor's hospitalization comes as a concern to his fans and well-wishers. Bachchan, a prominent figure in the Indian film industry, has been a symbol of resilience and strength throughout his career.

Despite his health condition, Bachchan was recently seen attending the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) event in Thane, accompanied by his son Abhishek Bachchan. In a heartwarming moment captured by news agency ANI, the father-son duo was seen celebrating their team's qualification for the finals at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium.

However, the sudden hospitalization has raised questions about Bachchan's well-being. In a cryptic post on X, Bachchan wrote, "in gratitude ever .." His health condition remains undisclosed, and further details are eagerly awaited.