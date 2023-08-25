Amitabh Bachchan, who frequently discusses aspects of his personal and professional lives on Kaun Banega Crorepati, recently spoke about writing the song Kajra Re alongside his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai. The fifteenth season of the programme will see Amitabh returning as presenter. The veteran ended up chatting about Aishwarya when a competitor questioned him about Mirza Ghalib on the most recent episode.

In the episode, after a question about Ballimaran, Amitabh said, "Usmein hum teeno the. Tab Aishwarya humari bahu nahi thi, ab ban gayi hai. Gaane me bahu thi, Abhishek the aur hum the. Uss gaane mein bol the (Kajra Re had all three of us. Aishwarya wasn’t my daughter-in-law then, but she is now. She was my daughter-in-law in the song. It had lyrics about Ballimaran).” Amitabh further requested the crew of the show to play Kajra Re on the screen.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, and Aishwarya danced together for the first time in the Shaad Ali-directed film Kajra Re. The father-son duo and Rani Mukerji were both leads in the movie Bunty Aur Babli, which featured the song. Published in 2005. One of the movie's high points was Kajra Re, which gained popularity once word of Abhishek and Aishwarya's wedding spread.