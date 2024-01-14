Prior to its debut, Amitabh Bachchan worked with Suriya and Akshay Kumar on an advertisement for the Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL). Big B also disclosed in a recent blog post that he had hand surgery and that he and Akshay talked about it in between shots. The actor did not provide many specifics on the procedure.

Amitabh Bachchan posted a photo of himself with Suriya, the popular Tamil actor, and Akshay Kumar on his Instagram account on January 14. For the caption, he wrote, "Cricket!! Anyone ? With Akshay and Suriya (sic)." Take a look at the post here:

Big B also recalled the shooting for the advertisement in his latest blog posts. It read, "The ISPL, as has been promoted and delivered in adverts, is well on its way to fructification and all the owners and the members that are involved need to be in immortalised picture frames. So yes, a photo cum meet shoot. A very quick in and out between the evening hours. With our friends and colleagues. Such a joy. Akshay, one of the owners, and an explanation to him about the surgery on my hand (sic)." He also shared additional pictures in his post.

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan was just revealed to be the owner of an Indian Super League side. The Indian Super League (ISPL) is the country's first tennis ball T10 cricket competition, according a PTI report. On March 2, the season will premiere.

Amitabh Bachchan's most recent film appearance was in "Ganapath." He appeared alongside Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff. He will appear in 'Kalki 2898: AD' by Nag Ashwin shortly. Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas will all play prominent parts in the science fiction movie.

Next up for Akshay Kumar is "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan," where he plays the lead opposite Tiger Shroff. The new movie is expected to have more action and excitement than the last one. With support from Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films and directed by the renowned Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie is expected to be the greatest blockbuster of 2024. April 10, 2024 is when it opens in theatres. 'Welcome to the Jungle,' another film he has, is scheduled for release around Christmas.

On the other hand, Suriya's most recent appearances were in cameos in Madhavan's "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" and Kamal Haasan's "Vikram" in 2022. In 2023, he was not released. The actor has been shooting "Kanguva," which will have a massive ten-language release.

