Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on March 6, sustained serious injuries and hurt his rib cartilage while shooting a scene in Hyderabad.

“In Hyderabad at shoot for Project K, during an action shot, got injured, rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage. Cancelled shoot, did doctor consult & scan by CT at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad & flown back home”, BigB posted on his blog.

“Strapping has been done and rest been advocated…yes painful…on movement and breathing…will take some weeks they say before some normalization will occur…some medication is on also for pain So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs”, he wrote.

The actor stated that he is mobile for all necessary activities and is resting at his home in Jalsa.

Further, he said that it would be hard to see fans outside Jalsa tonight and encouraged them to not visit his banglow. Every Sunday, a sea of fans congregates at Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa, where the superstar waves to them and greets them.

"I won't be able to meet my well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening. So, do not come and inform as many people you can," he said before concluding with "Rest all is well".

Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone will be starring in the pan-Indian science fiction film Project K, which is scheduled to open in theaters on January 12, 2024. Deepika Padukone makes her Telugu film debut in the eagerly anticipated production.

Disha Patani also appears in a significant role in the multilingual film. It is said to take place in a future world. The movie's lead actors will be dealing with the effects of World War III, according to rumors.

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