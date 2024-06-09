Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is all set to make a special appearance in the upcoming Gujarati film "Fakt Purusho Maate," announced the film's makers.

This marks Bachchan's return to the franchise after his narration in the first installment titled "Fakt Mahilao Maate" in 2022. In the upcoming film, Bachchan, aged 81, will portray the character of God.

The news of Bachchan's cameo has sparked excitement among fans and the film fraternity alike. His presence is expected to add a special charm and elevate the storyline of "Fakt Purusho Maate."

The film's press release shared insights into Bachchan's role as God, hinting at an intriguing narrative that awaits audiences. Bachchan's association with regional cinema, especially in Gujarati cinema, has always been appreciated and eagerly awaited by viewers.

With Amitabh Bachchan's stellar cameo, "Fakt Purusho Maate" is gearing up to offer an unforgettable cinematic experience to audiences, blending star power with compelling storytelling.