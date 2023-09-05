Amitabh Bachchan, the biggest celebrity in Bollywood, responded to news of India's name change. For those who are unaware, the Narendra Modi-led Central government is apparently considering changing the official name of the nation from "India" to "Bharat" and removing the word "India" from the Constitution.

On Tuesday (September 5), Big B took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account and extended his support to the name change.

He wrote, "भारत माता की जय," and added the Indian flag emoticon in his post.

The government is likely to present Bills related to the 'India' word omission proposal at the upcoming Special Session of Parliament scheduled to be held from September 18 to 22.