Amitabh Bachchan is undeniably one of Bollywood's biggest stars, with his exceptional acting prowess, commanding on-screen presence, and legendary status. His enduring success in an industry known for its age bias is a testament to his talent, and he continues to impress with an exciting lineup of upcoming films. Big B remains an icon in the world of Indian cinema. Here is the list of upcoming films of Amitabh Bachchan

Ganapath

"Ganapath," directed by Vikas Bahl and starring Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kriti Sanon, is set to release on October 20 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada worldwide. Amitabh plays Tiger Shroff's guru in the dystopian film and makes a cameo appearance.

Kalki 2898 AD

Amitabh Bachchan is part of the star-studded cast in the upcoming Indian epic science fiction film directed by Nag Ashwin. With a record-breaking budget of Rs 600 crore, this dystopian-themed movie is set to be a cinematic extravaganza, and it's eagerly awaited for its release in January 2024.

Thalaivar 170

That's truly exciting news for fans of Indian cinema! The legendary Amitabh Bachchan is set to reunite with Rajinikanth in the highly anticipated film "Thalaivar 170," marking a remarkable return after over three decades. This dynamic duo, known for their remarkable on-screen chemistry in classics like "Andhaa Kaanoon," and "Geraftaar," is all set to create cinematic magic once again, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating their iconic pairing. Amitabh Bachchan's presence in the film is sure to add an extra layer of excitement, making it a must-watch for film enthusiasts.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main

"Tera Yaar Hoon Main" is a bilingual movie in Hindi and Tamil, featuring actors Amitabh Bachchan, S. J. Suryah, and Ramya Krishnan in key roles. The film is a drama directed by T. Tamilvanan and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Divya Khosla Kumar."

Section 84

“Section 84” is a gripping courtroom drama featuring Amitabh Bachchan as the lead. It showcases the compelling story of a retired politician’s quest to reclaim his former glory amidst intricate plots and high-stakes decisions.

Absolutely! It's truly remarkable to witness Amitabh Bachchan's enduring energy and unwavering dedication to his craft, even at his age. India Today NE and its group are joyfully celebrating the birthday of this legendary actor, marking a momentous occasion in the world of Indian cinema. His presence on the screen continues to inspire and captivate audiences of all generations.