Actor Amol Parashar will star alongside Nimrat Kaur in Kull, an upcoming web series from producer Ektaa R Kapoor, set to release on May 2 on JioHotstar. Directed by Sahir Raza, the show promises a deep dive into the emotional and psychological weight of family secrets.

Kull features a strong cast including Riddhi Dogra, Gaurav Arora, Rohit Tiwari, and Rahul Vohra. The story centers on the silence and hidden truths passed down through generations, with Kaur portraying Indirani—a fiercely complex character navigating a legacy of buried pain.

Director Sahir Raza described the series as more than just a thriller. “It’s a descent into the dark corners families dare not speak of,” he said, adding that the project is filled with silence, guilt, and generational trauma.

Created by Ektaa and Shobha Kapoor, Kull is set to offer a gripping, emotionally raw experience that explores the cost of keeping secrets—and the scars they leave behind.