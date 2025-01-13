Actors Mithila Palkar and Amol Parashar are joining forces for the upcoming film Sweet Dreams. Directed by Victor Mukherjee, the movie also stars Meiyang Chang and Sauraseni Maitra in pivotal roles.

The film promises a blend of fantasy and reality, diving into themes of love and serendipity. According to the official synopsis, Sweet Dreams explores whether love is a matter of chance or destiny, leaving the answer hidden in the dreams we dare to dream.

Scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar on January 24, 2025, the makers recently unveiled the film’s poster, giving fans a sneak peek into this dreamy tale.

The soundtrack is helmed by an impressive team comprising Mukund Suryawanshi, Shubham Shirule, Dev Arijit, and Akashdeep Sengupta. Producers Jyoti Deshpande, Neha Anand, and Pranjal Khandhdiya are backing the project.

Mithila Palkar, widely loved for her role in Little Things, also showcased her talent alongside Kajol in Tribhanga. Meanwhile, Amol Parashar gained popularity with TVF Tripling and made a mark in Sardar Udham, starring Vicky Kaushal.

Mark your calendars for January 24 and get ready for a heartwarming tale that might just blur the lines between reality and fantasy.

ALSO READ: Amol Parashar, Mithila Palkar's 'Sweet Dreams' set for January 24 release