After dating for a while, Amy Jackson and actor Ed Westwick are officially engaged. The actor and Vidyut Jammwal will next be featured in "Crakk." In 2019, Amy welcomed motherhood with her ex-partner, George Panayioto. She has been juggling her career as an actor with becoming a mother. When asked how she told her kid about her connection with Ed in an exclusive interview with IndiaToday.in, she said that her son was really the one who was most enthusiastic about it.

Speaking about the bond her son Andreas shares with Ed, Amy told IndiaToday.in, “Andreas has known Ed since his whole existence. I think he was two he was introduced to Ed. We were very good friends. And he's been a part of his life for as long as he can remember. So, I think that's one of the reasons I love Ed so much. It is because of the relationship he has with Andreas, and how supportive he is of me as a mother and as a working mom.”

Speaking about Andreas’ reaction, she recounted, “He was delighted. It was so funny, because a few months ago, I had a ring, and it was on this finger. And he was like, ‘Mummy, you're not married?’ And he asked, ‘Why are you not married to Eddie mummy?’ I said, ‘He hasn’t asked me,’ and he said ‘well, I am going to tell him.”

She added, “I don't know whether that was an encouragement from his side. He gave the green light even before Ed probably had it in his mind.”

According to reports, Amy and Ed first connected at a game in 2022 and finally fell in love. The couple just became engaged. While Amy has mostly worked in the Tamil film business, she has dabbled in the Indian film industry and has also done work in the West. Ed is well-known for his role as Chuck in "Gossip Girl."