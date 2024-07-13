Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, have officially tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The bride, Radhika Merchant, dazzled in a stunning ivory lehenga designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Her ensemble, a modern take on the traditional Gujarati 'Panetar,' featured intricate embroidery with red and gold accents. The outfit included a trailing ghagra, a 5-metre head veil, and two dupattas - a tissue shoulder dupatta and a fully embroidered red shoulder dupatta for added drama.

Anant Ambani complemented his bride in a regal golden sherwani, making for a picture-perfect couple. Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, shared exclusive photos of the newlyweds heading for their pheras, surrounded by friends and family.

The high-profile guest list included a mix of international celebrities and prominent figures from various fields. Among the attendees were Kim and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, and Deepika Padukone.

The celebrations are set to continue with 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and 'Mangal Utsav,' the wedding reception, on July 14.

This grand union of two influential Indian business families has captured widespread attention, marking one of the most talked-about weddings of the year.