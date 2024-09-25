Ananya Panday is back with another thrilling performance, this time in Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming Netflix film CTRL. After the success of her series Call Me Bae, Ananya is ready to captivate fans once again. The film's trailer, dropped on Tuesday, teases a story about love, breakups, and our obsession with technology.

In CTRL, Ananya plays Nella Awasthi, and Vihaan Samat joins her as Joe Mascarenhas. The two are social media influencers whose perfect online life starts to unravel after their breakup. Nella, desperate to regain control, turns to a mysterious app called "CTRL," but things quickly spiral out of hand.

Speaking about her role, Ananya shared, “Nella is just like any of us—stuck in a world ruled by social media. CTRL dives into the fine line between our online and real lives. Working with Vikram and Nikhil has been amazing, and I can't wait for you to discover Nella's story on Netflix."

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Netflix’s Director of Original Films, added, "We all think tech helps us keep life under control, but does it? CTRL asks that question in today’s digital-first world. Ananya’s gripping performance makes this one hard to pause.”

Director Vikramaditya Motwane revealed that the film uses a “screen life” format, capturing the story entirely through the devices we use every day. "It’s almost voyeuristic," he said, "and Netflix has given us the perfect platform to bring this unique story to a global audience."

CTRL hits Netflix on October 4, promising an intense look at our digital lives and how easily we can lose control.