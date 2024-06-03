In the next Pixar picture "Inside Out 2," Ananya Panday will provide Riley's voice. The movie explores Riley's teenage response to fresh feelings that have infiltrated the headquarters.

Ananya, who dubbed for teenager Riley in 'Inside Out 2', said, "I have always been such a huge fan of Disney and Pixar animated films, these stories transport you to a world that is so entertaining and yet relatable at the same time. I remember being a teenager myself when I saw Inside Out a few years ago and being so mesmerized by this wonderful world of colourful emotions, never imagining in my wildest dreams that one day I would be an integral part of such a novel story! Voicing Riley made me relive so many of my childhood moments and this is definitely, the most fun I’ve had at work!"

Disney and Pixar are returning with 'Inside Out 2', the film's sequel, which features a teenage Riley with new emotions, nine years after the first 'Inside Out' was published in 2015. In addition to Riley's personifications of Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, 'Inside Out 2' will present teenage emotions like Envy, Ennui, Anxiety, and Embarrassment.

Filmmaker Kelsey Mann spoke about why he brought teenage emotions to life. "I have two kids—they’re 16 and 15—so I’m smack dab in the middle of it”, said Mann. On approaching teenage emotions in the film, he added, “But I really zeroed in on the idea of Riley being a teenager because that was a hard time in my own life. The first film did a lot of good in this world—giving people a new way to talk about their feelings, and if we can do something like that for teenagers around the world, then sign me up—I want to be part of that.”

Pixar's YouTube description of the film's trailer can be read: "The little voices inside Riley’s head know her inside and out—but next summer, everything changes when Disney and Pixar’s 'Inside Out 2' introduces a new Emotion: Anxiety. According to director Kelsey Mann, the new character promises to stir things up within headquarters. “Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, might be new to the crew, but she’s not really the type to take a back seat,” said Mann. “That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds.” A trailer, poster and film stills are now available for what promises to be the feel-good (or feel-everything) film of Summer 2024."

In Kelsey Mann's "Inside Out 2," viewers will see Riley's mind undergo an intriguing metamorphosis as a construction crew shows up to bring in new feelings. The original five feelings, including joy, are caught off guard and are confused of how to respond to these unexpected visitors. Maya Hawke as Anxiety, Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust are among the film's outstanding voice cast members.

'Inside Out 2', the most recent offering from Pixar, will be released on June 14.