Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL. While her professional life remains in the spotlight, her personal life often draws attention as well. Recently, a video went viral showing the actress allegedly ignoring a call from her rumored boyfriend, Walker Blanco. Addressing the incident, Ananya clarified that she hasn’t been trying to "hide" anything.

In an interview with News 18 Showsha, Ananya commented on the situation, saying, “I’ve given up at this point. I’ve realized that the more I try to hide something or be sneaky, the more I get caught doing it. So. I’ve just let go now. Whatever! I don’t care now. I’m not trying to hide anything.”

She also mentioned that she’s learned trying to be too careful with her social media posts isn’t helpful. As she puts it, things she shares with good intentions can still be blown out of proportion. As a result, Ananya has come to terms with the fact that she can’t control how her posts are perceived.

The 25-year-old added that no matter how logically one tries to handle things, people will still form their own opinions. Therefore, she doesn’t stress much about the possible repercussions, believing they are inevitable.

For those unaware, rumors about Ananya dating Walker Blanco surfaced after her breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur. According to a report from Bombay Times, the two met during the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Blanco, a former model, is now said to work for Vantara, one of the key properties of the Ambani family.

On the professional front, Ananya will next appear in CTRL alongside Vihaan Samat. The film, based on the trailer, explores the impact of social media and AI. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, it’s written by Avinash Sampath and Motwane, with dialogues by Sumukhi Suresh. The movie is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya A Menon, and it marks Ananya and Vihaan’s second collaboration after Call Me Bae. CTRL is set to release on Netflix on October 4, 2024.