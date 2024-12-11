The glittering birthday celebration of renowned producer Amritpal Singh Bindra on December 10, 2024, was a star-studded affair, but one duo managed to steal the spotlight—Ananya Panday and her rumored boyfriend, Walker Blanco. The event, attended by Bollywood’s elite, became the center of social media buzz after candid moments of the rumored couple surfaced online.

The celebration, hosted by Bindra, known for projects like Bandish Bandits and Bad Newz, brought together a constellation of stars including Vicky Kaushal, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor. Among the attendees, Ananya Panday turned heads with her stunning appearance, accompanied by Walker Blanco, sparking renewed speculation about their relationship.

Walker Blanco, a name often linked with Ananya in recent months, made a dashing appearance, complementing her effortlessly chic style. The rumored couple shared light-hearted moments throughout the evening, captured by fellow guest and social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry.

Orry, who shared a series of Instagram stories from the party, included snaps of Ananya and Walker in his photo dump, further fueling relationship rumors. Fans quickly took to social media, dissecting their chemistry and expressing curiosity about the pair’s growing bond.

While not much is known about Walker Blanco, he has become a familiar face in Bollywood circles, often seen at high-profile gatherings and with some of the industry’s young stars. His association with Ananya has been the subject of speculation, with neither party confirming or denying the rumors.