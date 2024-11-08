Bollywood actor Ananya Panday paid tribute to renowned designer Rohit Bal, who passed away on November 1 at 63 due to a heart attack, by wearing a custom salwar suit created by him for her mother, Bhavana Pandey, over two decades ago. Ananya wore the vintage ensemble while attending her cousin’s wedding and posted a heartfelt message on social media honoring both her family and the late designer, affectionately known as Gudda.

Ananya shared her excitement about the wedding in a post, saying, “BriDEEEEEE @deeyashroff obsessed with my sister getting married but also not ready to let go of her yet… also wearing my mom’s @rohitbalofficial from 21 years ago! Gudda forever.” Bhavana Pandey, Ananya’s mother, commented, “It looks great on you!” adding a personal touch to the tribute.

This nostalgic fashion moment comes shortly after Ananya became the last celebrity to walk the ramp for Bal in October during Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi. The visibly unwell designer made headlines after stumbling on the ramp, raising concerns among fans. Ananya later shared her experience, calling it “a fashion dream filled with so much emotion.” The tribute dress stands as a poignant reminder of Bal’s legacy in the fashion industry.

Rohit Bal, who had struggled with a heart condition since 2023, was hospitalized last year due to complications. Despite his health challenges, he returned to work, showcasing his collection earlier this year. His passing has left a void in the fashion world, with admirers and celebrities expressing their sorrow and celebrating his contributions.

In her career, Ananya recently appeared in *Call Me Bae* and *CTRL*, along with a cameo in *Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives*. Her next project, *Chand Mera Dil*, announced by filmmaker Karan Johar on November 7, will feature her opposite *Kill* actor Lakshya.