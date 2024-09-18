The popular series Call Me Bae, starring Ananya Panday, has been renewed for a second season following its successful first run. Known for its light-hearted moments and clever commentary on privilege and pop culture, the show struck a chord with audiences through its humor and emotional depth.

At the India Today Mind Rocks Youth Summit 2024 in Bengaluru, Panday discussed how the show addresses significant themes like #Behencode, self-identity, and belief, which resonated with viewers. The actor emphasized how Call Me Bae takes a stand for women, with its upcoming season tackling important issues such as women’s empowerment and the MeToo movement.

“In Call Me Bae, I don’t want to give spoilers, but it gets into a zone that stands up for women, women empowerment, and the MeToo issue,” Panday said during her speech. “It is something that I may not have been fully able to speak about in real life because of various reasons. But, if I can do that through my work, I feel like that also has a large impact.”

She further reflected on the responsibility that comes with her profession, stating, “As an actor, I don’t think I will ever do something that goes against my beliefs as a human being, because I know the impact it has on people. Our country gets influenced easily. I get influenced so easily. I understand it and that’s why it is important to be aware of the work you put out there.”

The series, which blends humor with emotional storytelling, features a star-studded cast alongside Panday, including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

The renewal of Call Me Bae promises more of the sharp wit and heartfelt moments that made the first season a hit.