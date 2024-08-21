Bollywood star Ananya Panday is set to make her digital debut with the highly anticipated series Call Me Bae, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 6. The trailer, released yesterday, received an enthusiastic response, further heightened by Sara Ali Khan's public display of support.

On August 21, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram Stories to share her excitement about the series. "I cannot wait for everyone to have a binge-worthy blast all thanks to you! Too much fun," she wrote, addressing the series' director Collin D’Cunha. She also expressed her affection for Ananya Panday, saying, "Genuinely love you in this."

Call Me Bae follows the story of a South Delhi heiress who moves to Mumbai after her family loses all their savings. Struggling in a small apartment with a leaking roof, she faces numerous challenges in her new life. Her fortunes begin to shift when she lands a job at a newsroom run by Vir Das, whose character initially dismisses her due to his stern, no-nonsense approach. The series explores her journey of resilience and adaptability in the face of adversity.

The 8-part series, produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, is executive produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. It is crafted by writers Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair, with Collin D’Cunha directing. The show features a diverse ensemble cast, including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

In addition to her OTT debut, Ananya Panday is also starring in Vikramaditya Motwane’s film CTRL, set to premiere on Netflix on October 4. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for her role in Anurag Basu’s upcoming film Metro...In Dino, which is scheduled for a November 29, 2024 release. The film features an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, and Ali Fazal.