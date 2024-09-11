Ananya Panday's necklace with initial 'W' sparks dating rumours

Actor Ananya Panday's latest public appearance led to speculations about her personal life. The actor drew attention with her necklace, which had a pendant with the initial “W.” Ananya is rumoured to be dating former American model Walker Blanco.

In the photo, posted by a Reddit user, Ananya is looking out of the window while her pendant is visible at the back of her neck. Ananya and Walker met at the cruise party hosted by the Ambani family during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations.

Earlier, sources told IndiaToday.in that Ananya met Walker at the cruise party hosted by the Ambani family during the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations. The actor also follows the former model on Instagram.

“Ananya met Walker on the cruise, and soon sparks flew between the duo. The two are currently getting to know each other and have fostered a great friendship. Walker is based out of Jamnagar and works for the Ambanis at the Vantara Animal Park,” the source said.

Besides his modeling career, Blanco is said to work with the Ambanis at Vantara, an animal shelter in Jamnagar, Gujarat. His association with the Ambani family likely explains his presence at the high-profile wedding with Ananya.

Work-wise, Ananya Panday is basking in the success of Call Me Bae. She will next be seen in the thriller CTRL, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The film will be released on Netflix on October 4 and features an ensemble cast, including Devika Vatsa, Kamakshi Bhat, and Aparshakti Khurana.