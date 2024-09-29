Actress Deepika Padukone is currently embracing motherhood, having recently welcomed a baby daughter with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, in September. Although she hasn't revealed her baby's face yet, Deepika continues to make headlines for both her personal and professional life, maintaining grace and dedication in her work.

Recently, actress Ananya Panday praised Deepika, calling her "the most beautiful woman ever." In a new interview with Humans of Bombay, Ananya opened up about how much Deepika has inspired her over the years. Recalling her admiration for the actress, Ananya shared, "She is the most beautiful woman ever. More than anything on the surface, I think she is such a brave actor with the choices that she makes and also in the way she conducts herself on a set."

The "Call Me Bae" star also revealed that Deepika was the "first female superstar" she had the chance to work with and expressed her admiration for Deepika's professionalism, especially during the filming of Gehraaiyaan. Reflecting on her time working with Deepika on the set of the 2022 film, Ananya noted that despite it being an "intimate and brave" project, Deepika carried herself with confidence and clarity.

Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, has since appeared in films like Khaali Peeli, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Liger, and Dream Girl 2. She is now preparing for the release of her next project, CTRL, a cyber thriller directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, which will be available on Netflix starting October 4, 2024. In the film, Ananya plays the role of Nella, who gets entangled in the world of AI.

Meanwhile, Deepika's extensive body of work includes notable films such as Padmaavat, Piku, Om Shanti Om, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Gehraaiyaan.