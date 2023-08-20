Together with co-star Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday is presently promoting her forthcoming movie Dream Girl 2. Ananya has been rocking incredible outfits for the movie's advertising schedule, like her most recent ensemble of a neon green bustier and flared trousers.

This is the sign you've been waiting for [smiley emoji] #DreamGirl2 25th August [white heart emoji], the star wrote with her photos on social media. The bottoms have a high-rise belted waist and an enormous flared fitting, while the bustier has noodle straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline, a fitted silhouette, and a cropped midriff-baring hem.

Ananya accessorised the look with eye-catching pieces like black pointed high heels, a silver chain bracelet, statement rings, and embroidered hoops. And for the finishing touches, she went with a neat center-parted braided ponytail, highlighted eyebrows, a glossy red lip colour, winged eyeliner, delicate sparkly eye shadow, rouged cheeks, shining highlighter, and mascara on the lashes.

Recently, Ananya shared adorable pictures with her co-star Ayushmann Khuranna to promote Dream Girl 2. "Pari and Pooja…I mean Pari and Karam," she captioned the photoshoot. It shows Ananya, in a teal blue silk saree, and Ayushmann, in a black embroidered sherwani, posing for the camera. (Instagram)