Indian model-actor Andrea Kevichusa represented the state of Nagaland at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023 which was held from May 16-27.

"Premiere of May December, directed by Todd Haynes. Honoured and thrilled to have been given the opportunity to represent Nagaland!! Cannes was such a beautiful experience and I am extremely grateful I could attend", Andrea wrote in an Instagram post.

Andrea embraces herself with a black slit gown with radiating Nagamese ornaments. She was styled by Edward Lal Rempuia and Asu Lkr.

Andrea is an Indian model and actress from Nagaland’s Kohima, who started her Bollywood career with Anek alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in 2022.

She won multiple accolades for her work. Andrea has also worked with several fashion designers and notable brands.