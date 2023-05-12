After feeling a little unwell, Angarag Papon Mahanta was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute. On Friday afternoon, the musician posted a touching message on social media to share the news of his illness.

The singer clearly mentioned that he does not like to post about personal events on social media but it is a special moment for him that he wanted to share with the people.

While he was admitted to the hospital, his son ‘Puhor’ was his attendant for the night. It was a very touching moment for him as he can feel his son growing up and being able to take responsibility.

Sharing the photo, he captioned, “We all fight these small battles alone. I don’t personally like posting these incidents on social media. But last night was different. It was for the first time, my little boy who is all of 13 opted to be the night attendant at the hospital! It’s a emotional moment and I wanted to share with my friends and well wishers :) I remember all those times I used to do this for my parents. I wish they were around to witness their grandson Puhor taking his turn already !”