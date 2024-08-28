Angelia N Marweiñ, a 24-year-old Political Science graduate from Shillong, has been selected to represent Meghalaya at the prestigious Femina Miss India 2024 pageant. The event, marking its 60th edition, will feature contestants from all 29 states and a collective representative for the Union Territories.

Angelia, who is currently pursuing her post-graduation degree while balancing modelling contracts, brings a unique perspective to the competition. Her background in social work, particularly her involvement with EARMACS, promoting rural produce and development, underlines her commitment to community service.

Speaking to the media, Angelia stated, "I am incredibly honoured to represent the beautiful state of Meghalaya in the upcoming Femina Miss India 2024 pageant".

"This is a dream come true for me, and it's a privilege to have the opportunity to showcase not just my personal journey, but also the rich culture and heritage of my home state on such a grand platform," she said.

Hailing from the matrilineal Khasi society, Angelia is a strong advocate for women's rights and gender equality. Her academic pursuits include a master's dissertation on the "Maitshaphrang Movement," exploring its role in gender equality within Khasi society.

When asked about her preparation for the competition, Angelia said, "Being new to this platform has motivated me to work even harder. I am focusing on every aspect of preparation—be it grooming, fitness, or understanding the essence of what it means to be Miss India."

Angielia's diverse interests, including music, dance, and athletics, contribute to her well-rounded personality. She has previously participated in field and track sports and basketball at the school level. And when it comes to modelling, Angelia has walked for many big and small brands across India like Jade by Monica and Karishma and several other brands in Delhi Times Fashion Week.

Regarding her aspirations for the platform, Angelia expressed, "I plan to use this opportunity to bring attention to important issues, especially those affecting my community in Meghalaya, like education, women's empowerment, and cultural preservation."

The winner of Femina Miss India 2024 will represent India at the 73rd edition of the Miss World pageant. The reigning Miss India, Nandini Gupta of Rajasthan, will crown her successor at the conclusion of the event.