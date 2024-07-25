Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are reportedly set to reunite next month if everything goes as planned. Hollywood’s former power couple, whose acrimonious divorce has played out publicly for years, will find themselves under the same roof despite their ongoing legal battles. This anticipated reunion at the Venice Film Festival follows their children dropping Pitt’s surname, which has reportedly left the actor feeling hurt.

The high-profile split, announced in 2016, has dragged on for eight years with no resolution in sight, as the feud continues to grow increasingly bitter. The former couple has largely avoided each other at major events and awards shows, ensuring their paths rarely cross. However, they may be forced to encounter each other at the upcoming Venice International Film Festival, where both are debuting new movies. The star-studded event kicks off on August 28.

Angelina Jolie, whose last film was Marvel's Eternals in 2021, will debut her new biopic, Maria, a tribute to opera singer Maria Callas, directed by Pablo Larraín. Brad Pitt, on the other hand, will return with a new film, Wolves, featuring his co-star and friend George Clooney.

The biopic Maria centers on the life of legendary opera singer Maria Callas. Written by Steven Knight and produced by Fremantle, the film is directed by Pablo Larraín, known for his biopics Jackie and Spencer, which starred Natalie Portman and Kristen Stewart. Maria is set to premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, where it will compete for the Golden Lion award.