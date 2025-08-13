Angelina Jolie may share Brad Pitt marriage details amid winery dispute as legal battle grows

Angelina Jolie is considering a revealing television interview and memoir about her marriage to Brad Pitt as their years-long dispute over their French winery, Château Miraval, intensifies. The potential move is reportedly meant to apply pressure in settlement talks.

Sources close to the situation claim Jolie has received lucrative offers and could detail private aspects of the relationship if the litigation continues. Representatives for Jolie and Pitt have not publicly commented on the new claims.

The winery battle has been ongoing since 2022, when Pitt sued after Jolie sold her stake in Miraval to a Stoli Group affiliate, alleging the sale violated an agreement requiring mutual consent. Jolie countersued, arguing Pitt tried to condition a buyout on her signing an expansive non-disclosure agreement; Pitt has denied wrongdoing.

Recent court activity underscores the dispute’s escalation. In a filing made public in July 2025, Pitt sought private communications tied to Jolie’s 2021 sale, while a 2024 ruling required Jolie to produce years of NDAs as part of discovery—both issues connected to the disagreement over the scope and relevance of confidentiality agreements.

Jolie has previously asserted in court papers that Pitt attempted to impose an NDA “designed to force her silence” about alleged 2016 in-flight abuse; Pitt’s team has rejected the abuse allegations. Authorities did not file charges at the time.

The former couple purchased Château Miraval in 2008 and share six children. Their divorce was finalized in late 2024, but the civil business dispute over the estate continues in California and related jurisdictions. No interview or book project from Jolie has been announced or confirmed.