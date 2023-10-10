Finally, the wait is over. In the Pablo Larrain biopic Maria, Angelina Jolie's portrayal of the legendary opera singer Maria Callas has received its first glimpse. Look at this. According to Deadline, based on real events, Maria will depict the turbulent, beautiful, and terrible events in the life of the greatest female opera singer in history as they occurred in her dying days in 1970s Paris.

The cast also features Pierfrancesco Favino (Adagio, The Hummingbird), Alba Rohrwacher (La Chimaera, Hungry Hearts), Haluk Bilginer (Winter Sleep), Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog, Elvis), and Valeria Golino (Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Caos Calmo) in addition to Jolie. Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) wrote the script, which was finished before the WGA strike.

The producers of Fabula, Komplizen Film, and The Apartment are Lorenzo Mieli, Jonas Dornbach, and Juan de Dios Larrain. FilmNation Entertainment handles the sale of merchandise. When the film's shooting began, Larrain stated in a statement, "I am incredibly excited to start production on Maria, which I hope will bring Maria Callas' remarkable life and work to audiences all around the world, thanks to the magnificent script by Steven Knight, the work of the entire cast and crew, and especially, Angelina's brilliant work and extraordinary preparation."

The clothes used by Jolie in the movie are replicas of actual outfits worn by Callas. Regarding the usage of historic fur pieces from costume designer Massimo Cantini Parrini's archival collection, the producers consulted with animal rights organisations like PETA. It was chosen specifically not to utilise or obtain any fresh fur.