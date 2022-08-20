Actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their little bundle of joy today. Sonam's friends from the film industry as well as her fans congratulated her on social media and showered blessings on the couple.

The couple announced the "good news" to the world in a series of photos in March 2022.

The new parents, Sonam and Anand, posted a statement announcing to the world that they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on August 20.

And now, Sonam's father and the new doting grandfather, Anil Kapoor has dropped a heartfelt note congratulating Sonam and Anand.

The note read, "We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2022, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby boy, and we couldn't be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel. Doting grandparents, Harish & Priya, Anil & Sunita. Excited aunties and uncles Rhea & Karan, Anant & Harshvardhan

The announcement was made by Sonam, who shared the good news on her Instagram story.

The statement by Sonam and Anand read, "On August 20, 221022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand."

Sonam Kapoor made her pregnancy announcement on March 21 in the sexiest possible way. The actress shared pictures of herself flaunting her baby bump on social media. In some of the photos, Anand was also in the frame with her.