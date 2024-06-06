Actor Anil Kapoor is all geared up to bring his signature 'jhakaas' energy as the new host of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'. Expressing excitement, Kapoor said, "Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! I've always approached projects with sincerity and hard work, and I'm going to bring that same energy (times 10!) to Bigg Boss!"

"Unscripted reality has something for everyone - laughter, drama, and surprising twists, and I can't wait to bring my own flavour to it," added the 'Mr India' star about his hosting stint on the reality show premiering on OTT platform from June 21.

Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off of the popular franchise, was previously hosted by Karan Johar (Season 1) and Salman Khan (Season 2).

Apart from TV, Kapoor will soon be seen in the action-drama 'Subedaar', directed by Suresh Triveni and co-produced by Vikram Malhotra, Triveni, and himself. The film follows "Subedaar Arjun Singh's struggle with civilian life, family strain, and societal issues after serving the nation."